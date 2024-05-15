JB ‘Killer’ Opens Defence

Daniel Asiedu

Daniel Asiedu a.k.a Sexy Don Don, the suspect in the murder of JB Danquah-Adu, the then Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, has opened his defence in a rather unorthodox manner, telling the court that he went to a bar seeking the services of a prostitute.

The accused also told the court about how he was allegedly assaulted at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters by a police officer to force him to admit to questions he was asked.

He is before the court on one count of murder to which he has pleaded not guilty. The court ordered him to open his defence after it found that the prosecution had made a case against him.

The late J B Danquah-Adu was murdered in his home on February 8, 2016 at Shiashie in Accra, and Daniel Asiedu was later arrested as the prime suspect in the bizarre killing of the late legislator.

Sexy Don Don said on the day of the MP’s death, he had visited a joint at Agbogbloshie Kokompe at Konkonsa Bar to have sex with a prostitute.

He said a ‘slim lady’ later approached him and enquired whether he was waiting for his girlfriend and he said no.

Asiedu told the court that the lady opted to take him to her house and he agreed to the proposal and they went together to the lady’s house where “we had sex for two rounds and I was then tired and slept off.”

He said he returned to the Konkonsa bar and got another drink and a stick of cigarette and later went back to the lady’s house.

He said upon reaching there he saw that people had gathered and when he asked what the matter was the said lady informed him that a pimp by name Mawuko had come there looking for him (the accused).

Asiedu said he decided to report the matter to the Regional Police Headquarters but an Okada rider told him not to do so and instead advised him to report the matter to Adotey who is the said Mawuko’s superior.

He said Adotey told him to exercise patience and that he will lead him (the accused) to the regional police station to report the issue “and that was the first time I went to the regional police station.”

He said the two of them went to the police station and he was later led into a room where there were three police officers who introduced themselves as Dampare, ASP Kofi Sarpong and the female was Afia Tenge.

He claimed that ASP Sarpong took him to the “engine room and took a machete out of a fridge and hit my head with it. I was bleeding and dazed. He told me to accept whatever Dampare was telling me or else I would be killed. I stood there for a while because at that moment I couldn’t think straight. I did not answer the questions he was asking me.”

He alleged he was also slapped twice by ASP Sarpong at which point he decided to abide by his instructions in fear for his life.

He said he was taken back to where the other police officers were and Mr. Dampare, while recording him asked whether it was Mr. Sorogo and the other man that sent him and he said yes

The case adjourned to May 29 for continuation.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak