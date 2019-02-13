Goaso Is Ahafo Region’s Capital

President Akufo-Addo

GOASO HAS been picked as the regional capital for the newly created Ahafo Region, following the presentation of the Constitutional Instrument (C.I. 114) today in Accra, which gives official backing to the formation of the region.

President Akufo-Addo presented the C.I.114 which gives effect to the results of the December 27, 2018, referendum for the creation of the Ahafo Region.

Shortly after the presentation of the C.I, the president signed the Attestation Document and the signing ceremony was witnessed by the head of the Ahafo delegation, who was accompanied by four other chiefs.

Pomp and pageantry heralded the presentation of the C.I. at a ceremony held at the forecourt of the Jubilee House around 4:10pm.

Goaso is the capital of the Asunafo North Municipality.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo thanked the people and chiefs of Ahafo for “staying the course” and seeing the creation of the region take place.

The petition for the creation of the Ahafo Region was first submitted in 1981 during the PDNC era under former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Upon assumption of office in 2017, Mr. Akufo-Addo was also petitioned by the chiefs of Ahafo for the creation of the region, and he indicated that the 20, 203 residents who attended the five public hearings conducted in Ahafo, those who spoke at the public hearings did so with the unanimity of their voice.

He stated that a special ministerial committee has been put in place to oversee the development of the new region, recounting that GH¢20 million has been set aside for its development take-off.

Until a substantive minister is appointed, he said current Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister Elvis Opoku would act as a caretaker minister for the Ahafo Region.

BY Melvin Tarlue