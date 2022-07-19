Goat Thieves Paraded Through Nkwanta

Two persons alleged to have stolen two goats at Madina, a suburb of Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have been paraded through the community with their stolen booty.

The action, taken by the residents, was to act as a deterrent to others.

The two suspects, Yakubu Mohammed, 21 years, and Rashid Alhassan, 26 years were booed and scorned by the community members as they marched through the streets.

According to reports, the two were arrested by residents led by Alidu Suraj Musah, the Zongo Youth Chief.

To serve as a deterrent, the two, suspects were forced to carry the dead goats on their heads while they walked from one area to the other within the Nkwanta community. Their pleas and sobbing did not deter the residents.

The scene attracted several residents who said the treatment served the suspects right as it will go a long way to make stealing unattractive in the municipality.

The suspects were later handed over to the Nkwanta Police for the necessary investigation and prosecution.

The Nkwanta Divisional Crime Officer, ASP Lawrence Wiafe who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said, the suspects were put before the Nkwanta District Court on Monday, July 18, 2022.

However, he is yet to be briefed as to the outcome of the proceedings.

The Zongo Youth Chief, Suraj Alidu responding to why the residents decided to parade the suspects through the town said, residents, have been very furious with the rate of stealing in the area.

To prevent a possible lynching of the suspects, they thought doing that will calm the nerves of residents and also give the Police the opportunity to do their work.

He assured that the leaders of the community are committed to working with the Police to ensure law and order. To this end, the community is organising watchdog groups to ensure criminals are handed over to the police without abuse of their human rights.

From Fred Duodu, Nkwanta (k.duodu@yahoo.com)