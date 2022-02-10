Goldstar Air Supports Chorkor Boxing

Officials of Goldstar Air and some of the boxers in a pose after the presentation

Goldstar Air, a wholly-owned Ghanaian airline has supported the Chorkor Champs Boxing Club in Accra with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The donation is aimed at revitalising juvenile boxing in Ghana.

A former boxer and now coach, Bernard Armah, founded the Chorkor Champs Boxing Club in 2019 to help develop young boxing talents.

Since 2019, they have competed in various competitions, including the best boxer of the famous Besesaka tournament.

Goldstar Air crew members, Edwin Lamptey and Dennis Kwarbeng made the presentation at the Champs Boxing Gym where they were warmly received by Mr. Armah, who is also the coach and his assistants, Seth Aryeetey, Manager and Derrick Kotey, Ambition Boxing Promoter.

Mr. Kwarbeng said the donation was intended to complement the Chorkor Boxing Club’s efforts to ensure that no lives are lost in their daily activities as a result of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was also to help educate and train more sports personnel for national teams, and promised to assist the club with boxing equipment and free tickets for the boxers to train outside the country.

Mr. Armah expressed gratitude to Goldstar Air management for the donation he termed as timely.

“This kind gesture and donation will go a long way towards helping these children. Best wishes for the Goldstar Air Care Foundation’s continued success and generosity, as you have made a significant difference in the lives of those in need,” he said.

The airline recently made a presentation of boxing materials and cheque donations to the Willpower Boxing Gym and The Street Academy in Accra.

The donations were also meant to rejuvenate juvenile boxing, which has been in the quiet for some time now.

Executive Chairman and CEO of Goldstar Airline, Eric Bannerman, stated that his organisation had to step in to check the waste and underutilisation of boxing talents that abound in the area, as well as to help stem the rise of young people who may have boxing talents but instead find themselves on the streets.

It is on the airline’s agenda to use boxing and its potential to promote tourism in Ghana.

