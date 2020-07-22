Gospel Artiste Eni Larbi Out With new Single

New gospel sensation, Eni Larbi, has released an inspirational single titled Not Broken, as he communicates hope to the Christian family in these times of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The song, available on all the major digital streaming stores, highlights optimism and makes room for persistence as a key to survival in this era of Covid-19.

“The song highlights the ways of God in the lives of those who have placed their faith in him. Sometimes we eagerly seek to have something from the Lord in prayer and to answer our requests; he takes us through a series of tests to prepare us for his great blessings.

“Just like the story of Abraham, even though the Lord declared him as a father to many nations, he had to wait till his 100th year before having his promised son. And more so, the Lord tested him to sacrifice his only promised son and even with that, he was pleased with God.

“So Not Broken can be regarded as an inspirational song to the Christian faith that whatsoever the situation is, we should declare by faith that we are not broken,” he said.

Born as Enoch Darko Larbi, the upcoming musician is a member of the Prince Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church and a Ghanaian and a banker by profession, and he is hopeful of moving gospel music beyond the shores of Ghana.