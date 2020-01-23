Government Seals 5-Year Deal To Host Afro Nation

President Akufo-Addo and scenes from the deal signing as well as the event in December 2019

An urban music beach festival in Europe, Afro Nation, will be returning to Ghana following a successful inaugural event in Accra in December.

The Government of Ghana (GoG) has sealed a five-year deal with Event Horizon Entertainment Limited, organisers of the festival, to host the event in the West African country in the coming years.

This was disclosed by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday.

He described the deal as a “fantastic” move for traders and ravers.

“Ghana signs a five-year deal for Afro Nation to be hosted annually in Ghana. Fanstastic news for traders and ravers,” Gabby wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

The deal was reportedly signed in the presence of President Akufo-Addo between the Ghana Tourism Authority and Event Horizon Entertainment Limited.

Afro Nation brought a lot of visitors to Ghana to also take part in the ‘Year of Return’ programme during its inaugural event in Ghana from December 27 to 30 at the Laboma Beach in Accra.

Each night of the festival was packed with thousands of revellers from around the world.

Also, some of Africa and Ghana’s talented music artiste performed at the festival.

Among them were Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Akon, Kidi, King Promise, Medikal, Olamide and a host of others.

By Francis Addo