Government to Rehabilitate Abandoned Roads

Cassiel Ato Forson

Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson has revealed plans by the government to rehabilitate roads, which were ‘abandoned’ by the previous administration.

Presenting the 2025 mid-year Fiscal Policy review to Parliament today, Mr Forson said, “As part of the Big Push Programme, we have also selected the following abandoned road projects, for which no dedicated funding was allocated by the previous administration.

“Rehabilitation and upgrading of Kasoa – Winneba road, rehabilitation of Ofankor – Nsawam road (Dual Carriageway), Dualisation of Takoradi – Agona Junction road, Construction of Suame Interchange and Local Roads, Construction of National Route N18: Wa – Han road, Upgrading of Tumu – Chuchuliga – Navrongo including construction of 36m span reinforced concrete bridge over Kanyibie River and 24m span reinforced concrete bridge over Bechelihu river,” he said.

Others include the reconstruction of Navrongo – Chuchuliga – Sandema road, rehabilitation of Tepa (Mabang) – Goaso road, rehabilitation of Hohoe – Jasikan Road, Upgrading of Nkwanta – Oti Damanko Road, reconstruction of the Have-Hohoe Road, Dualization of Adenta – Dodowa road; and reconstruction of Jinijini – Sampa road.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong