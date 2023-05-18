Gov’t Can’t Fight Galamsey Alone – Otumfuo

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has emphasized the need for a collective effort to tackle the issue of illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as Galamsey, in the country.

He stated that the government alone cannot fight this challenge, and it requires the participation of all stakeholders, including the chiefs.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Green Ghana project on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Asantehene stated that the galamsey menace has been a thorn in the flesh of the country for far too long.

He said its devastating impact on the environment, water bodies, and the health of the people cannot be overemphasized.

To that end, the Asantehene announced that he would be embarking on a tour of the galamsey areas in the Ashanti Region to assess the situation. He indicated that he would hold the chiefs in the affected areas accountable for any illegal mining activities in their domains.

He also called for a concerted effort by the government, security agencies, traditional leaders, and the media to combat the galamsey menace.

The Asantehene encouraged the media to intensify their reportage on the issue to create more awareness among Ghanaians on the dangers of illegal mining.

“Illegal logging and illegal mining continue to affect our forest, it means that government cannot do it alone, we must all get involved and support the government.”

He added “My chiefs know I have been speaking about this and I am not happy about this in Amansie area where galamsey has taken over the area. I say to them that if you sit there and you don’t know what is happening then you are not fit to be chief over there.

“These are matters that we are going to take up again, we have to enforce it and I have to start with my chiefs and then the government has to deal with the other ones. We all have to take this seriously and bring this matter to closure.

“I am going to take a drive to those areas, Amansie to Manso Nkwanta. If I finish with that all the chiefs in that area may have to answer why that is happening.”

The Asantehene’s call comes on the back of the government’s renewed efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country. The government has recently launched an operation to flush out illegal miners and their collaborators in various parts of the country.

However, the Asantehene’s call for a collective effort is particularly significant since traditional leaders play a critical role in the management of natural resources in their areas. The involvement of chiefs in the fight against illegal mining activities is, therefore, crucial to achieving the desired results.

The Asantehene’s announcement has been welcomed by various stakeholders, including environmental groups and civil society organizations. They have called on all Ghanaians to support the Asantehene’s efforts to rid the country of the galamsey menace.

By Vincent Kubi