Full text: IMF Report On Ghana $3billin Bailout

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given its approval for a 36-month arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) worth SDR 2.242 billion (approximately US$3 billion), which is equivalent to 304 percent of quota.

The program will be based on the government’s Post COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PCPEG) and aims to revive macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.

The plan also includes a series of reforms to enhance resilience and establish the groundwork for more robust and inclusive growth.

The Executive Board’s decision will allow for an immediate disbursement of SDR 451.4 million (about US$600 million) to Ghana.

Find copy of the report attached

Click on the link to view IMF reports

By Vincent Kubi