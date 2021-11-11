Gov’t Committed To Keta Port Project — Minister

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah says government is committed to executing the Keta Port project in the Volta Region to help create jobs and accelerate socio-economic development of the Volta and the country as a whole.

According to him, feasibility study on the project has been completed after construction of a physical administration structure at the site.

He noted that the government is currently going through the necessary process to develop the port project, hoping that by the third quarter of next year procurement process for the project which will start within the first quarter will come to an end.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement on the Keta Port Project in Accra on Thursday November 11, 2021, Mr. Asiamah noted that process for the next step which is the environmental and social impact assessment of the project before the construction works has commenced.

He noted that the feasibility study conducted on the project is positive, indicating that the study shows that the project is a very viable investment.

The Minister however said that the project is highly capital intensive and government cannot bear it alone, calling on the private sector to partner government to make the project come to fruition.

“I want to emphasis that the involvement of the private sector is to bring the needed capital and efficiencies to the delivery of this project,” he added.

He mentioned that the construction of the Keta Port falls in line with the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to construct another commercial port for Ghana to accelerate development in the Volta Region and the country as a whole.

He explained there has been several works ongoing since government declared its intention to develop and build Keta Port including feasibility studies for the project which have been completed, completion of and furnishment of physical office structure and fully equipped.

The Minister mentioned that the Keta Port will be developed in phases per the feasibility studies subject to the forecasted traffic growth and potential business development. Board Chairman of GPHA, Isaac Osei in his welcome address expressed his outfit seriousness about making sure the project come to be.

“This engagement is imperative because we believe your opinions, as stakeholders, matter.

“We have been given a job to do, and that job is to see to the development of the Port of Keta. We take this mandate seriously because we know how important it is to Ghana and the West African Subregion, as a whole.”

Touching on the importance of the engagement, he noted that GPHA plan is to ensure that no interested party or stakeholder is left behind as they get into the other phases of the project,” hence our determination to ensure that your inputs are captured and incorporated into what we have.”

“In our collective determination to answer to the call by our government to ensure the coming into being of the Port of Keta project, support and collaboration is imperative.”

The Board Chairman said the development of the Port of Keta had always been the dream of the people of the Volta Region in general and those of the Keta Municipality in particular.

Ing. Komla Ofori, Project Manager of GPHA noted that the feasibility study conducted for the first phase of construction of a port at Keta will cost about $600 million.

The first phase will consist of commercial gate with acess control and administration block, multiple purpose terminal with a berth length of 500m and RoRo Dock, oil terminal consisting of tank farm and oil Jerry.

It will also include Shipyard with dedicated basin for floating docks and vessel maintainance, fishing port and related amenities, small craft services and access roads among others.

The stakeholders engagement brought together all manner of dignitaries including chiefs in Keta and Anlo Traditinal Area, Chief Executives of state institutions, Ministers among others.

By Vincent Kubi