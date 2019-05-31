Gov’t Confirms Deportation Of Ghanaians From Nigeria

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

THE MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has confirmed the deportations of some four Ghanaian nationals from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the Ministry in a statement dated Thursday, May 30, 2019, the four were deported on March 22, 2019, for alleged falsification of Nigerian identity.

Identities of the deportees were not disclosed in the Ministry’s statement.

However, the Ghanaian Government has urged its citizens in Nigeria to abide by the laws of that country.

The statement noted that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana wishes to admonish Ghanaians in Nigeria to ensure they possess the requisite documentation which enable them to legally reside in Nigeria, pursuant to ECOWAS Protocol A/P. 1/5/79 relating to the Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment.”

BY Melvin Tarlue