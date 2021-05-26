Gov’t Constructs Sea Defence In Tema

GOVERNMENT HAS awarded contract for the construction of a sea defence wall from Awudum to Bankuman in Tema.

The move is to implement a system for the coastline to have a buffer against attacks by the ocean waves.

This was disclosed when former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, introduced two contractors to the Tema Traditional Council even after he lost as their legislature in the last elections.

The two contractors, will undertake the sea defence from Awudum to Bankuman and the second phase of Bankuman roads from Sweet Mother to Paradise beach respectively.

“Even though I lost the elections, I am still committed and focused in ensuring the good people of Tema East get the best of development,” Mr Titus-Glover stated after the introduction.

He stressed that he is on a mission to bring unequal development and effecting change in the lives of the people.

The traditional council expressed excitement about good intention of the former MP after thanking him for the massive development he brought to the area.

Meanwhile, the contractors assured the council to execute a good job to complete the project on time.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Tema