Gov’t Has Not Abandoned Any Health Facility- Minister

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has debunked claims that the government has abandoned medical infrastructure projects started by the erstwhile NDC government.

According to him not only have most of the health projects been completed, but they have been commissioned in an exercise he undertook himself.

“10 polyclinics in Central region and the major rehabilitation of Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Ga East Hospital among others have all been completed and commissioned,” he said

Speaking at the Ministry of Information press briefing in Accra on April 28, Mr. Agyeman-Manu said, “it is not true that we have abandoned health projects.”

He said work is progressing steadily on the rest of the health facilities while those with serious issues with contractors are being addressed.

“So the president knows what he is talking about.

“These are things to make us strengthen our health infrastructure and I think he -the president- should be confident to tell the nation”, he said.

He said the pandemic has shown that there is a need to do more for the health sector.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri