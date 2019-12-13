Gov’t Imports $33m Farm Machinery

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Minister of Agric

Farm machinery worth about $33 million has been imported from Brazil to support agriculture in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the disclosure in his ongoing encounter with the media at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He revealed that the machinery was imported in 2019.

“This is made up of two hundred and fifteen tractors, two hundred and thirty-one farm implements, one hundred and forty-one maize shellers, twenty-five multi-crop threshers, sixty-eight planters/seed drills etc,” he mentioned.

According to him, “these are available at 40℅ subsidised cost to farmer associations, private investors and selected District Assemblies for the establishment of Agricultural mechanization centres.”

BY Melvin Tarlue