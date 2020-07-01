Gov’t Issues Caution Over Land Acquisition In Volta Basin

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

Government through the Lands Ministry has cautioned individuals desirous of acquiring land in the Volta Basin to contact the Lands Commission prior to acquiring any such lands.

The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, in a statement made available to DGN Online, said any individual, private or public establishment – be it local or foreign – intending to acquire land in the subject area for any developmental land usage is requested to contact the Lands Commission Secretariat in the region where the land is situate or the head office of the Lands Commission in Accra for the needed guidance and assistance.

The records of the Lands Commission will indicate the availability or otherwise of such land. Failure to comply with the notice herein mentioned and stated, would render all transactions on the purported acquisition null and void, the statement noted.

A source told Daily Guide that the directive became necessary due to alleged acquisitions of lands in the basin by foreigners.

By Melvin Tarlue