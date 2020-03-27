Gov’t Sets Up Coronvirus Fund

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the setting up of a coronavirus fund.

Members of the public are expected to donate to the fund to help the state to alleviate the impact of coronavirus in Ghana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the announcement on Friday, March 27, 2020 in his fourth update to the nation on covid-19.

He said former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo is to oversee the fund.

According to the President, he will be donating his salary for the months of April, May and June to the fund.

By Melvin Tarlue