Gov’t To Construct New Roads At Airport Enclave

Kofi Ada, Minister of Aviation

The Akufo-Addo administration says plans are far advanced for the construction of new dual roads within the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) enclave in Accra.

Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda disclosed this to journalists at a press soirée held on Wednesday, February 13, in Accra.

According to the minister, the move is aimed at decongesting vehicular traffic within the airport enclave.

He said the perennial heavy vehicular traffic around the airport ought to be a thing of the past.

Mr. Adda did not give clear timelines as to when the project is going to start and finish, as well as how much the construction is going to cost the state.

But, he insisted that plans were far advanced to commence the project and that series of discussions have already been held.

KIA is Ghana’s main international airport and during week-days, especially Mondays and Fridays, there are usually severe traffic on major roads around the area.

Mr. Adda indicated that dualising the KIA roads would also come with building of major overpasses in the airport enclave.

He was of the view that concerted efforts ought to be made to decongest traffic.

BY Melvin Tarlue