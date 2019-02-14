Kotoko Pass ZESCO Test

GOALKEEPER FELIX Annan saved a first half penalty to help Kotoko to labour to a 2-1win over visiting Zesco United to give a lifeline to their Africa Confederation Cup campaign yesterday.

Kotoko started the game on a blistering note as they bombarded the goal area of the visitors, which eventually paid off in the 9th minute when Kotoko eventually broke the deadlock.

Kotoko’a top striker, Sonie Yacouba, who had experienced a goal scoring drought for some time now, turned a provider as he set up Kwame Bonsu, whose shot was deflected into the yawning net.

The goal seemed to have increased Kotoko’s confidence as they continued to open fire on the visiting Zambian team, who only resorted to ballooning the ball to safety to prevent more goals from Kotoko.

Kotoko were presented with a glorious goal scoring opportunity barely one minute after the opener, but Sonie Yacouba, unsurprisingly blew the ball away with an empty goal post at his mercy.

Kotoko were punished for the miss as Zesco were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute, but goalkeeper Felix Annan rose to the occasion by punching the spot kick to corner.

Backed by the home supporters, Kotoko deservingly grabbed a second goal, which proved to be the match winner when Yacouba, again, turned a provider for Emmanuel Gyamfi to score at close range.

From recess, Kotoko continued to enjoy a lion’s share of proceedings but Yacouba continued to miss all the decent chances that were presented to him to the chagrin of the home fans.

Against the run of play, Zesco United reduced the deficit when their Ghanaian import, Osman Rahim, came from the bench to hit the back of the net from close range to set the match wide open.

Both teams searched for a goal but Kotoko came very close to scoring when Emanuel Bonsu’s header hit the post to safety. Zesco were reduced to ten men, with two minutes left to play after a rough tackle by Ntonga.

Kotoko then managed to protect their slim lead to end the game 2-1 and record three points in the process. There were wild jubilations at the stadium and Kumasi in general after the crunch contest.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi