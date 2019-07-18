Gov’t To Meet Journalism Stakeholders Tomorrow

Pius Enam Hadzide

THE GOVERNMENT of Ghana in partnership with UNESCO, would be organizing a stakeholders engagement tomorrow, July 19, 2019, on the proposed National Coordinating Mechanism on Safe and Responsible Journalism in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Information Ministry and signed by Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, the engagement would take place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

It said stakeholders are drawn from the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Police, Armed Forces, National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs, National Commission for Civic Education, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Independent Broadcaster Association, Private Newspapers Publishers Association of Ghana, Sports Writers Association of Ghana, and Civil Society Organization with focus on media.

The statement indicated that Government, taking a serious view of reported attacks and brutalities on journalists, has been working to implement a plan of action on the safety of journalists and against impunity in line with its mandate to advocate and ensure a comprehensive approach in media development and the creation of a conducive environment for the practice of safe and responsible journalism.

BY Melvin Tarlue