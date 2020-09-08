Gov’t To Provide Vehicles To Selected Public Institutions

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration is scheduled to present some vehicles to selected public institutions under the Public Sector Reform for results project.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced this to the media on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Kumasi.

According to him, the vehicles will be presented in the coming days.

He stated emphatically that “the Akufo-Addo administration as part of its commitment to continuously resource the public sector to deliver efficient services to the Ghanaian public, will in the coming days present some more logistical support to institutions as part of the implementation of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project(PSRRP).”

Breakdown

He revealed that the logistics include 25 vehicles, scores of motorbikes and office equipment.

The selected beneficiary entities include the DVLA, Birth & Deaths Registry, and some ministries departments and agencies, he said.

“The development objective of the PSRRP is to improve efficiency and accountability in the delivery of selected services by these public entities. The project partially supports the implementation of Ghana’s National Public Sector Reform Strategy (2018- 2023) through a world bank credit facility,” he said.

The Minister explained that “it is the expectation of government that these logistics will further enhance the service delivery, efficiency, accountability and citizen engagement of the beneficiary organizations.”

By Melvin Tarlue