GPRTU Suspends 20% Fare Increment

A driver’s mate handing over a passenger’s change

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has asked its members to temporarily step down a proposed 20% increment of fares.

In a letter dated January 19th, 2024, signed by Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary, the GPRTU said, “in accordance with the directive outlined in CLM.3/SF.2/VOL.4/154 from the National Secretariat, the National Management instructs all Regional Secretariats to temporarily suspend the implementation of the proposed 20% upward adjustment in transport fares, effective January 24, 2024.”

It continued that the National Management, in collaboration with fellow transport operators, would engage in a stakeholder consultation with the Ministry of Transport on January 23, 2024, to address the matter comprehensively.

“We kindly request all Regional Secretariats to adhere to this directive by putting on hold any fare adjustments until after the scheduled meeting with the Ministry of Transport.

“Additionally, please advise your branches to comply with this directive until further instructions are provided by the National Secretariat.

“We sincerely apologise for the short notice and appreciate your understanding,” it added.

The Transport Ministry, last week, called on the public to disregard the increase in public transport fares by commercial road transport operators.

A statement issued on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, by the Public Affairs of the Ministry said there have never been any negotiations with the transport operators for a review of the transport fares and therefore urged the public to disregard the increase.

The ministry said the public would be informed whenever the government negotiates the increase in transport fares with the operators.

“When it becomes necessary for such negotiations, and the decisions are taken, the general public will be appropriately informed, as has been done in the past,” the statement said.

“The Ministry will continue to ensure fair and reasonable transport fares in keeping in mind the needs of transport operators and the general public,” it added.

By Samuel Boadi