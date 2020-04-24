GRA Makes Hand Sanitizers For Staff

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is producing local hand sanitizers for its staff to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) at their various offices.

The product, manufactured at the GRA’s laboratory is made up of ingredients such as ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and purified water and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority after meeting the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

The product comes in a five litre gallon and 450 millilitre size plastic container and the Authority has a production target of 10,000 litres for the Customs laboratory.

Acting Commissioner General, GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, speaking at a news briefing in Accra said the initiative was in line with President Akufo-Addo’s call for local companies to produce high quality sanitizers to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

“Our aim is to distribute to every staff member at GRA, our various offices, and outposts as a precautionary measure to contain the virus.

We have begun providing free masks to all of our field workers to protect themselves from the disease”, he said.

He said the Authority estimated that GH¢164,000 would be saved monthly by manufacturing the product compared to buying it in the open market.

The Commissioner General said the Authority had instituted adequate measures in all its offices across the country to ensure strict adherence to social distancing and hand washing protocols.

Mr Owusu-Amoah sympathized with those who have lost their loved ones, jobs or businesses as a result of the pandemic.

“We know that Covid-19 has affected all of us I encourage Ghanaians not to lose hope, but support and pray for all the frontline workers leading the fight against the virus”, he added.

He said the Authority remains committed to its mandate to ensure maximum compliance with all relevant laws in order to achieve a sustainable revenue stream for the government.

He appealed to taxpayers to fulfil their tax obligations to ensure revenue targets were met to support the government interventions.