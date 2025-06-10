GRA Postpones GH¢1 Fuel Levy Implementation

A Fuel attendant filling a car

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been forced to defer the rollout of the controversial Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy from June 9 to June 16, 2025.

The move comes after strong opposition from the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), which warned that the GH₵1-per-litre levy could significantly increase fuel prices and worsen the financial strain on consumers.

The GRA in response to the growing industry concern confirmed that it had engaged with stakeholders and reached a consensus to allow for a smoother rollout on June 16, 2025 instead of the June 9, 2025.

The levy, which forms part of the government’s broader strategy to address financial shortfalls in the energy sector and repay sector-related debts, has faced resistance due to fears it could destabilise the already fragile downstream petroleum market.

Stakeholders argue that there was inadequate industry consultation before the initial announcement.

The revised levy rates will affect a range of petroleum products including the charge on Motor Spirit (Super Petrol) which will increase from GH₵0.95 to GH₵1.95 per litre; AGO/Diesel and Marine Gas Oil (Foreign) from GH₵0.93 to GH₵1.93; Marine Gas Oil (Local) also will rise from GH₵0.03 to GH₵0.23; and Heavy Fuel Oil (Residual Fuel Oil – RFO) from GH₵0.04 to GH₵0.24.

Additionally, the rate for Partially Refined Oil (Naphtha) will also double to GH₵1.95 per litre while the levy on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remains unchanged at GH₵0.73 per kilogram.

The new levy rates will apply to all petroleum products not lifted prior to the revised implementation date of June 16, 2025.

The GRA said it has outlined key directives like petroleum products lifted by a Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) before June 16 will still attract the old levy rates, while any “cash-and-carry” transactions involving products lifted on or after June 1 will be subject to the updated charges to ensure a smooth rollout.

A Business Desk Report