Environmental Month Launched

GHANA ENVIRONMENTAL Month (GEM25) and Summit, organised by EduEnter Group Ghana, powered by the Ghana Environmental and Sanitation Awards, and Miss Galaxy Ghana, has been launched.

The event, held at Knutsford University, East Legon, brought together key stakeholders, policymakers, and advocates committed to environmental sustainability.

Addressing dignitaries, the Group CEO of EduEnter Group Ghana, Nana Yaw Kwakye-Boadu, commended Knutsford University, Zoomlion Ghana, and the Ghana Environmental Month Secretariat for their unwavering dedication in establishing GEM25 as a dynamic platform for impactful discussions, strategic collaborations, and actionable solutions aimed at fostering a sustainable and environmentally-conscious Ghana.

He added that the Ghana Environmental Month mobilises young innovators to develop practical solutions for environmental conservation and sanitation improvement. “By fostering creativity, leadership, and community-driven action, the initiative seeks to inspire lasting change, advance eco-consciousness, and strengthen Ghana’s environmental sustainability efforts,” he said.

Mr. Kwakye-Boadu further stated that environmental stewardship is vital to Ghana’s development, tourism sector, and public health, saying it will unite key stakeholders—including government agencies, businesses, youth groups, the media, traditional leaders, influencers, educational institutions, and local communities—to drive solutions-based environmental action.

“Through transformative programmes, advocacy campaigns, and collaborative initiatives, the movement promotes national commitment, celebrates environmental champions, and implements impactful strategies for a cleaner, greener, and bluer Ghana,” he added.

Some of the major initiatives driving Ghana Environmental Month include the Ghana Environmental and Sanitation Awards (GESA@3) Launch, National Youth Environmental & Sanitation Creativity Challenge and Awards Launch, Borla Personality of the Year Project Launch, Plastic Solutions Eco Walk Launch, and Miss Galaxy Ghana (MGG@10) Launch.

The summit featured engaging panel discussions. Okyeame Kwame, a Climate Change Ambassador, also shared his commitment to environmental sustainability.

In attendance were Mr. Wakefield Wisdom Ackuaku, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, and Madam Ama A. Ofori Antwi, Executive Secretary of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA).

Among the dignitaries were Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion Ghana and Mr. Christopher Lartey, Director, GIRC Center – Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), both of whom delivered thought-provoking speeches on sustainable solutions and public-private partnerships.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke