Two Arrested For Narcotics Possession

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects for possession of 11 large compressed sacks of substances suspected to be narcotics at Ayi Mensah in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, Mathew Narkotey and Augustine Teye, were arrested by a team from the National Operations Department (NOD) on June 7, 2025 during routine patrols.

The suspects were onboard a Mazda pick-up truck with registration number GT 3490-P when a search uncovered the suspected narcotic substances concealed in the vehicle.

The vehicle and the suspected substances have been impounded and are currently secured at the Joint Operations Centre for evidential purposes. Both suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to arrest one Martey, named by the suspects as the intended recipient of the consignment.