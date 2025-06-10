I’m Sincerely Sorry – New Force Security To Victim

Andy Opoku (L) exchanging pleasantries with Yaw Akuoku

A member of the security detail of the presidential candidate of the New Force, Andy Opoku also known as ‘Seven’, has publicly apologised to Mr. Yaw Akuoku for physically assaulting him during the funeral of the late Paramount Chief of Mampong on Saturday.

Narrating the incident at a press conference last Sunday in Accra, Mr. Opoku attributed the action he took against the victim to his inability to manage his anger at the time, and apologised to the victim, all Ghanaians and the leadership of the movement for his actions.

He said, “I sincerely apologise to the victim, to my boss and the leadership of the movement and every one. I am undergoing an anger management course now and hope to come out and put up an excellent behaviour in dealing with people.”

The victim, Mr. Yaw Akuoku, disclosed that he wanted to gain access to the late Mamponghene’s palace together with some other people present during the funeral, and was hit by one of the security detail of Nana Kwame Bediako without any provocation.

Mr. Akuoku thanked the leadership of New Force, particularly Nana Kwame Bediako, for his quick intervention in providing him medical treatment.

He said he has sincerely forgiven the security officer, and stated that the presidential candidate of the New Force Movement has also apologised to him, and provided medical treatment in Accra.

But Lead Economist for the New Force Movement, Hubert Baidoo, for his part, said though they have issued a public apology on the issue, his outfit has already launched investigations in to the matter to ensure it does not recur in future.

“We deeply regret the incident and cannot be overlooked though we are conducting investigations to take actions on that. We have asked him to enroll in anger management course, and it is not something we take lightly at all. We are very sorry,” he added.

Background

A viral video on Saturday showed one of the security detail of the leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, physically assaulting a gentleman who attempted to have access to him.

The security officer, in a video which has since gone viral and received widespread condemnation from sections of the public, was seen kicking the victim twice in the chest.

Ealier statements signed by General Secretary Charles Yomekpe, described the act as “deeply saddening and disturbing,” indicating that the victim who was assaulted posed no threat and deserves dignity and respect.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah