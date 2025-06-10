Gifty Anti Honoured

Gifty Anti (LEFT) receiving her prize

Renowned broadcaster, gender advocate and philanthropist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has been honoured with the Impactful Female Celebrity of the Year 2024 (Honorary) award at the 1st edition of the Ghana Celebrity Impact Awards.

The award comes at a time when Oheneyere is actively embarking on a nationwide humanitarian tour of orphanages across Ghana. She just completed the first leg of the tour in the Western and Central regions of Ghana, during which she visited six orphanages and distributed insecticide treated nets to about 500 children and their caregivers.

Speaking about the honours shortly after receiving the award, she expressed gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed her commitment to using her platform and influence for social good.

Her recent outreach saw her visiting six orphanages located in Ellembelle, Egyam (Ahanta West), Anto (Shama) in the Western Region, and Komenda, Gomoa East, and Awutu in the Central Region.

With the support of the National Malaria Elimination Programme, she distributed insecticide-treated nets and refreshments to the children as part of efforts to help eradicate malaria in Ghana.

Oheneyere is not slowing down anytime soon. Her next stop is the Volta Region, where she and her team will extend the initiative to children in Kpando, Akatsi, and Keta.

Speaking on her broader mission, she emphasised, “Making an impact is the greatest legacy,” hinting at a potential media interview upon her return from the Volta Region to discuss her journey and ongoing efforts.

The Ghana Celebrity Impact Awards aims to celebrate public figures using their influence to create positive change in society — a role Oheneyere Gifty Anti has embodied for decades.