Man Killed While Escaping Accident

The late Isaac Bonaray

A newly married man believed to be in his early 40s who tried to jump through the window of a vehicle in which he was sitting to escape death, was run over by a timber truck.

The horrific accident occurred at Tanokrom Pipe Ano, near Takoradi, on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The deceased, identified as Isaac Bonaray, was a businessman, radio presenter and the Chairman of the Aowin Municipal Football Association in the Western North Region.

It was gathered that the deceased, who lived at Enchi most of the time, had completed his house at Apowa, near Takoradi and moved in with his wife and their two-month old baby a day before the incident.

The fatal accident occurred when the truck loaded with timber was moving from the Takoradi direction towards Bankyease, while a mini bus also called ‘trotro’ on which the deceased was onboard, was also heading towards Kojokrom, all in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

According to eyewitnesses, upon reaching Tanokrom Pipe Ano, the timber truck tried to branch towards the Bankyease direction.

“But as it was curving, the engine of the long truck went off and the driver lost control, so the truck started reversing towards the mini bus or trotro which was behind the truck.

“The trotro mate quickly opened the vehicle’s door for the passengers to get down.

“The deceased, who was sitting on the front seat, could not open his door and attempted to jump through the window, but fell down in the process, and the timber truck ran over him,” the eyewitnesses indicated.

Speaking to journalists, the trotro driver, Nkansah Kyerematen, said when he was few meters away from Tanokrom Pipe Ano traffic light, he realised that the timber truck was reversing towards his direction.

He indicated that in an attempt to swerve the truck, he hit another vehicle which was behind him, and suddenly the timber truck also hit his vehicle.

“All the passengers in my car started running away after the door was forcefully removed by my mate.

“It was later that eyewitnesses prompted me that, one of the passengers in my vehicle, in an attempt to escape through the front window, was ran over by the truck and died on the spot,” he added.

Personnel of the Fire Service were later called to help tow the haulage truck, and the deceased was retrieved.

According to the relatives of the deceased, Bonaray was going to Kojokrom to purchase tiles to furnish his new residence when the accident happened.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital morgue by personnel from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi