Gyakie Makes 2025 Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 List

Gyakie

Ghanaian Afro-pop and Afro-fusion artiste, Gyakie, has cemented her burgeoning status as a continental music luminary with her prestigious inclusion in Forbes Africa’s highly anticipated 30 Under 30 Class of 2025.

The esteemed recognition, officially unveiled on Thursday, June 5, 2025, celebrates young innovators and change-makers under the age of 30 who are making indelible marks across various sectors, from technology and finance to fashion and the arts.

Gyakie’s remarkable ascent in the music industry, characterised by her distinct soulful sound and strategic cross-border collaborations, has positioned her as a formidable cultural ambassador for Ghana and the wider African continent.

Her breakthrough single, ‘Forever’, released in 2020, became an instant anthem, accumulating over 35 million streams on Spotify alone and dominating music charts in multiple African nations, including Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.

This success was further amplified by her debut EP, ‘Seed’ (2020), which garnered millions more streams across digital platforms and solidified her global appeal. Her extensive social media presence, boasting millions of followers across various platforms, underscores her direct connection with a vast and engaged fan base.

Gyakie expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating that it’s a testament to her hard work and a source of inspiration for young Africans. This accolade cements her position as one of Africa’s most promising young talents in the music industry.

“This acknowledgement by Forbes Africa is a testament to the hard work and dedication I’ve poured into my craft. I hope it inspires other young Africans to pursue their passions relentlessly,” she stated, highlighting her commitment to motivating the next generation.

Beyond her chart-topping hits, Gyakie’s influence extends to her unique approach to music.

A dynamic blend of Afro-fusion, R&B, hip-hop, and indigenous highlife elements defines her artistry, which she recently discussed as a speaker at the 2025 Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit.

Her participation at such a high-profile event signifies that her impact transcends mere entertainment, positioning her as a thought leader in the creative economy.

The upcoming release of her highly anticipated debut album, ‘After Midnight’, scheduled for August 2025, is poised to further showcase her emotional depth and musical versatility.

The album is described as a deeply personal project, reflecting her artistic growth since her meteoric rise.

Gyakie’s inclusion in this elite cohort of 30 individuals, selected from thousands of nominations across the continent, underscores the burgeoning global recognition of African music and talent.

As the African music industry revenue continues its significant growth trajectory, attracting major international labels and investors, Gyakie stands at the forefront, embodying the potential and dynamism of Africa’s youth, driving the continent’s development.