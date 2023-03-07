Grace Ashy Releases Tribute Song For Christian Atsu

Grace Ashy

Gospel musician, Grace Ashy, has recorded a tribute song for the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu.

Atsu died in Turkey in the earthquake that claimed the lives of thousands of people on February 6, 2023.

The song titled ‘Nante Yie’, which also mentions the late Junior Agogo, was produced by Grace’s new label, Seal Records.

Before its release, it was officially presented to the family of Christian Atsu, Adomonline reported.

Grace Ashy and her management also presented items including packs of bottled water during their visit to the family.

Apart from her gospel songs, she is popularly known for composing cheer songs for the Black Stars, Ghana’s national football team.