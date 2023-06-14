Grammy Introduces ‘Best African Music’ Category To 2024 Awards

The Recording Academy, organizers of Grammy Awards, in the US has announced a ‘Best African Music Performance” category to the award scheme.

The category is part of three new categories unveiled by the academy in a statement on Tuesday.

The rest of the categories include Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.

The new categories will be up for nominations in 2024 Grammys. “The addition of the Best African Music Performance category reflects how African acts such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Black Sherif and Tems —along with the rise of the Afrobeats genre—have become global chart-topping stars and streaming juggernauts,” the organizers stated.

The Grammy “Best African Music Performance” category is open to both contemporary and traditional music from the African continent including Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano, High Life, Fuji etc.