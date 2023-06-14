Akufo-Addo Commissions GRIDCo’s Accra Central Bulk Supply Point

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday June 13, 2023 commissioned a 161kV Accra Central Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to boost power supply in Central Accra and other parts of the capital.

The BSP belongs to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the operator of the National Interconnected Transmission System in Ghana.

This is Ghana’s first Gas Insulated System and funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with a US$40 million grant aimed to address increasing power demand and improve supply reliability to the Central Business District of Accra.

The facility is equipped with a control building, a main transformer platform hosting three 125MVA transformers, a Gas Insulated Switchgear platform with 170kV gas-insulated switchgear and platforms for 161kV cable terminations and indoor 33kV switchgear systems.

Commissioning the project, President Akufo-Addo explained that the sub-station is a technological innovation applied in areas where spaces are significant and limited, where large capacity switch care and transformers which are compact can be installed.

According to him, “The benefits of this Accra bulk supply point, amongst others, are to reduce transmission and distribution losses, ensure high reliability of electricity supply and ensure a high level of personnel safety.”

He added “Now with the operationalisation of the Accra bulk supply point, power voltages have become stable, protecting valuable equipment, power supply reliability has improved and with this, reducing system losses as required by the regulator, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).”

President Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation of his government and the people of Ghana to the government and people of the Kingdom of Japan for their kind gesture.

“This project could not have become a reality without the generous grant from the Japanese government and its external agency, the Japanese International Development Agency (JICA), with Japanese technology and technological assistance. This project is an excellent illustration of the strong cooperation between the Republic of Ghana and the Kingdom of Japan which we cherish,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He continued “On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I extend deep appreciation to the Japanese government and the Japanese consultants, the joint venture of Yachiyo Engineering Company Limited and West Japan Engineering Consultancy Incorporated, the main contractor, the Japanese joint venture of Mitsubishi Corporation, Hitachi Plant Construction Limited, Yurtec Corporation for the efforts and continues corporation and contribution to Ghana’s development and growth.”

Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Board Chairman of GRIDCo, Ambassador Kabal Blay-Amihere, in their brief statements, both took turns to register their appreciation to the Japanese Government for making the project a reality.

They strongly asserted that overall, the project would relieve the existing substations of overloads and, thereby, allowing for planned maintenance works to be carried out without power supply interruptions to customers, a significant reduction in power losses especially at the medium voltage level, among others.

Country Representative of JICA, Ms Suzuku Momoko, and the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu, in their statements, also indicated that the Japanese Government is delighted to offer her support to Ghana in the power sector.

By Vincent Kubi