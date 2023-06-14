Let Bawumia Lead- Akua Donkor Tells NPP

Akua Donkor

In a recent statement, Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consider Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after his tenure.

Madam Akua Donkor cited the customary practice of an assistant succeeding their boss and suggested that the same principle should be applied to the NPP flagbearership race.

She expressed her belief that Dr. Bawumia possesses the necessary willpower and strength to lead the country and continue the development agenda that has been started under President Akufo-Addo.

Madam Donkor also praised President Akufo-Addo for his leadership and urged him to support Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy for the NPP flagbearership position.

“The construction of the Nsawam-Offankor highway is something I feel so much happy about since successive governments have failed in constructing it. He has also built a new edifice for the Electoral Commission and built a court complex as well,” she chronicles some of President Akufo-Addo’s achievements.

Her statement has sparked conversations among political analysts and citizens, with some agreeing with her stance and others calling for a free and fair election to determine the party’s flagbearer.

Dr. Bawumia, a renowned economist and former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, has been a key figure in the NPP and has served as Vice President since 2017.

His expertise in economic policy and his records of public service have earned him the support of many NPP supporters who believe he is the right candidate to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

As the NPP gears up for the upcoming flagbearer race, Madam Akua Donkor’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia could potentially influence the party’s decision-making process. With her strong support for Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy, it remains to be seen whether the NPP will take her advice and allow the Vice President a chance to succeed President Nana Addo.

The NPP is expected to hold its presidential primaries in the coming months, and the party’s flagbearer will be chosen to lead them into the 2024 general elections.

While Madam Donkor’s statement has generated some discussion, the decision will ultimately rest with the NPP members who will vote in the primaries.

Overall, the call for continuity and stability in Ghana’s leadership has resonated with many, and it is likely that this issue will continue to be a topic of discussion in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi