Tragedy: 3 Children Burnt To Death

Tragedy struck the Beginners Education Complex in the Ashanti Region as three pupils lost their lives in a horrific bus fire. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 13 in the village of Huu.

At approximately 4pm, a 207 bus burst into flames while en route to Edwenase. It was revealed that six school children had boarded the bus in Huu after their own school bus had broken down. Tragically, three of these children were unable to escape the burning vehicle and tragically lost their lives.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying, with the bus quickly becoming engulfed in flames. It was reported that the bus was carrying petroleum products, which caused the flames to intensify rapidly.

Despite the efforts of those on board and bystanders, the three children, aged between 5 and 7 years old, were unable to be saved.

Francis Osei, an eyewitness, expressed his shock and sorrow at the tragic event. “We just saw the bus in flames, and within seconds, it intensified because the bus was carrying some petroleum products. We joined hands to rescue all passengers on board, but we lost three of the kids. The children are all from Edwenase but attend school at Huu,” he said.

The community is now in mourning for the loss of these young lives.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and whether any safety protocols were breached.

The authorities are also offering support and counseling to the families affected by the tragedy.

By Vincent Kubi