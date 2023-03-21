Gramps Morgan Hails Stonebwoy’s Team

Jamaican singer, instrumentalist, producer, record executive and entrepreneur, Gramps Morgan, has hailed the team around Stonebwoy.

He says the team has been very influential in the growth of Stonebwoy, who continues to make Ghana proud outside the African continent.

Gramps Morgan, who was speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, said when he saw Stonebwoy for the first time, he knew the young man was prepared for greatness.

He said the dancehall artiste, after he took him on a world tour, has not stopped but has continued to grow his craft and given himself the needed exposure over the years.

“I don’t push something out too early unless it is ready. When I met Stonebwoy, I said this boy is ready because I saw it instantly. I called Stonebwoy to go on tour with me in Europe and he was exposed to that party, then his team did a fantastic job in building his career and from there you can’t stop him,” he said.