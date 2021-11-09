Graphics, Zoomlion Holds Sanitation Dialogue In Tamale

Alhassan Zakaria , the Chief Sub-Editor ,Graphic Communications Group Limited addressing participants in Tamale

Graphic Communications Group Limited has organized a Sanitation Awareness Campaign Stakeholders Dialogue sponsored by Zoomlion Ghana Limited in Tamale in the Northern region.

The stakeholders’ dialogue was attended by Chiefs, Clergy, Heads of Security Services, Ghana Health Service, Zoomlion, MMDAs among others.

As part of the Sanitation Awareness Campaign, Graphic Communications Limited and Zoomlion will embark on a clean-up exercise at some selected areas in the Tamale Metropolis.

Mr. Alhassan Zakaria, the Chief Sub-Editor, Graphic Communications Group Limited, said as part of their strategy to be more impactful as a business, they earmarked this year to drive awareness and education on improved sanitation nationwide, hence, “Make Ghana Clean Campaign”.

According to him, On April 28, this year, the Graphic Communications Group Limited’s National Sanitation Awareness Campaign was launched in Accra, where they called for the strict enforcement of sanitation bye-laws and the naming and shaming of people who flout the laws.

Stakeholders at the dialogue in Tamale

He indicated that rapid urban growth and increased population have brought along development challenges including sanitation adding that there are issues of inadequate toilet facilities for both domestic and public use, lack of drainage systems, and indiscriminate dumping of refuse among other sanitation challenges in various communities which is fast eroding the gains made over the years.

“We at Graphic Communications Group Limited are determined to sustain the sanitation awareness campaign and make the most out of it to help make Ghana the clean country we are all yearning for. The whole goal is to complement the national sanitation campaign efforts and play our part in cleaning the environment.

Having declared 2021 the “Year of Sanitation”, we are focusing on efforts to whip up the citizenry to adhere to good sanitation habits and practices. We are satisfied that the national exercise has received backing from our metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to enforce sanitation regulations aimed at keeping the environment clean.”

Mr. Zakaria was optimistic that the sanitation awareness campaign will succeed and called on residents to support the campaign.

“Everyone has a responsibility to clean the environment. As has been said many times, when it comes to sanitation, it is not one-sided; it’s everybody’s matter, hence demanding accountability from leaders alone will not yield the desired results. We should demand accountability from all and sundry, including the individual who litters the streets.”

He disclosed that they will reward the cleanest region and encouraged the northern region to work hard for the award.

“I am certain that today’s dialogue will deliberate on the way forward to make Ghana clean, starting from our homes. This exercise is a shared responsibility in making Ghana the cleanest country on the continent and I believe, we can affect a great change when we come together as a community to address our sanitation challenges.”

The Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Zoomlion, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, appealed to residents to ensure that they keep their surroundings clean to help tackle the sanitation menace in the region.

She hinted that Zoomlion’s 1million bin project is across the regions and that the bins are available in all their offices in Ghana.

Madam Osei-Duah noted that sanitation is capital intensive and urged customers to who they render services to ensure that they make payments to enable them to continue to help clean Ghana.

She appealed to Ghanaians to change their attitudes towards sanitation to help fight the sanitation menace.

Naa Ziblim Abdullah, Paramount Chief of the Lamashegu Traditional Area, who was the chairperson of the stakeholder’s dialogue commended Graphic Communications Limited for their contribution to keeping Ghana clean and assured them of his support to ensure that the Northern region is clean.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale