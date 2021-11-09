NPA Reduces Contaminated Fuels To 2.5%

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has indicated that petroleum service providers that indulge in fuel adulteration deprive consumers of value for money at the retail outlets and also cause damage to engines of vehicles and machinery.

According to him, fuel adulteration increases emission of harmful compounds such like Carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds that affect air quality and the environment.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid was addressing stakeholders at this year’s Consumer Week Celebration which was held under the theme: “Adulterated fuels: A menace to the consumer and the economy,” in Ho of the Volta Region.

The NPA Boss said the effects go a long way to affect the health of the workforce, harms the reputation of a fuel retailer’s brand and cost government millions of Cedis in revenue each year.

He averred that the petroleum downstream industry has always been about striking the right balance between the industry players which are petroleum service providers, and consumers.

Dr Abdul-Hamid pointed out that, in as much as the industry wants profitability, the consumer wants value for their money hence none of them must occur at the expense of the other.

He stressed however that, fuel adulteration was a global problem and in Ghana, it has been the challenge to both the industry and regulators.

He said, “Among the key strategies are the revision of operating procedures in the importation, exportation, and production of fuels by petroleum service providers (PSPs) and the introduction of Petroleum Product Marking Scheme (PPMS) and Bulk Road Vehicle (BRV) tracking system to ensure that products are devoid of adulteration and meet the required specification along the supply chain.”

He mentioned that as a result of the stringent measures instituted, the retail outlet failure rate has reduced drastically from 32% as at 2013 to 2.51% as at August, 2021.

“We are poised to wipe out these 2.51 % culprits still cheating petroleum consumers. This is why we are here today, to tell consumers to report to the NPA anytime there is suspicion of the purchase of contaminated fuel.

Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a speech read on his behalf urged consumers of petroleum products to desist from buying from tabletop sellers.

A business desk report