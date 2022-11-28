GRIDCo Adjudged Energy Company Of The Year

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), the backbone to power delivery has won the power company of the year 2022 at this year’s Ghana Energy Awards.

The power transmission company beats five competing companies to emerge victorious at the ceremony held in Accra.

GRIDCo beat Volta River Authority, Electricity Company of Ghana, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, Alpha TND and Wilkins Engineering Limited.

The awards ceremony was themed: “Global Decarbonisation: A Just And Equitable Energy Transition In Ghana.”

It brought together energy sector players from both private and state institutions.

Speaking on the award, Ambassador Kabral Blay-Amihere, Chairman of the Governing Board of GRIDCo, said: “This well-deserved award is a very definitive recognition and appreciation of GRIDCo’s hardworking work force which in spite of many challenges never loses sight of the mission of GRIDCo-to be the backbone to sustainable power delivery in Ghana and beyond. Board, Management and the entire staff deserve every praise for keeping their eye on the ball. I salute the CEO, Ing Ebenezer Essienyi who since his appointment has done so much to build on the foundations of his predecessors and by so doing has led GRIDCo to add to our previous feats in the sector. The Board, Management and Staff should be inspired by this recognition to do more for GRIDCo and Ghana”.

By Vincent Kubi