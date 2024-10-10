Gridlock On Accra-Kumasi Highway Leaves Hundreds Stranded

A massive gridlock brought the Accra-Kumasi Highway to a standstill this morning, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for over 7 hours.

The chaos unfolded between Bunso junction and Anyinam, extending to Engresi, after three trucks developed faults on the same stretch of road, effectively blocking the entire highway.

Eyewitnesses report that the gridlock began as early as 4am, with vehicles backed up for miles.

Desperate passengers were forced to wait until around 11:30 am when authorities finally cleared the road.

Meanwhile, the local authorities and emergency services worked tirelessly to clear the road and restore order.

BY Daniel Bampoe