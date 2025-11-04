Growth Investment Partners, mPharma Expand Access To Affordable Healthcare

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Ghana Ltd, an investment platform established by British International Investment (BII), has announced a strategic investment in mPharma Ghana Ltd, a patient-centred and technology-driven healthcare company improving access to affordable medicines across Africa.

GIP’s investment will enable mPharma to optimise inventory in its existing mutti pharmacy network across Ghana and Francophone West Africa (FWA), while also expanding its franchise model – QualityRx – to new markets in the West African region and supporting local pharmacy owners to expand access to affordable, community-based healthcare in Togo and Benin.

The expansion reflects mPharma’s focus on strengthening its footprint in Francophone West Africa, where stable operating environments and strong regional demand for quality pharmaceutical services present significant opportunities for growth.

Chief Executive and Investment Officer of GIP Ghana, Jacob Kholi, said, “Our focus remains on supporting high-impact businesses that improve essential services for everyday people. Strengthening mPharma’s footprint in Francophone West Africa will help more communities access affordable medicines while reinforcing the resilience of regional healthcare systems.”

Founded in 2013, mPharma has grown into one of Africa’s most innovative healthcare providers, addressing the persistent challenge of limited access to affordable medicines. Through its mutti pharmacy network and complementary services such as mutti Doctor, a virtual consultation and community screening service, mPharma provides timely access to licensed doctors, reduces patient wait times from hours to minutes, and promotes early detection and management of chronic conditions.

The company’s franchise model offers pharmacy owners a multi-year partnership that has enabled mPharma to build a broad pharmacy network that brings affordable care closer to communities, converting independent community pharmacies into trusted primary healthcare access points under the mutti brand.

Chief Executive Officer of mPharma, Kwesi Arhin, commented, “Access to affordable medicines remains one of the most critical healthcare challenges across the region. With GIP’s support, we can continue to strengthen our partnerships with pharmacies and healthcare providers to enhance patient care and ensure equitable access to quality medicines across Ghana, Francophone West Africa, and the wider Sub-Saharan region.”

BII Country Director, Ghana, Kwabena Asante-Poku, added, “We are proud to deepen our support for mPharma through GIP’s investment. BII has been an investor in mPharma for several years, and we have seen firsthand the company’s impact in improving access to affordable medicines and healthcare across Africa. This new partnership will help accelerate mPharma’s expansion in Francophone West Africa, strengthening health systems and delivering essential services to more communities.”

mPharma’s impact is already visible. Its mutti membership programme has grown from fewer than 10,000 members in 2019 to more than 400,000 at the end of 2024 across Africa. Over 70% of patients report lower drug prices at mutti pharmacies, while more than 75% of members report no stock outs of essential medicines.

The company’s healthcare initiatives also include targeted programmes for chronic disease management, women’s health, and children’s healthcare. Its Diabetes Test & Treat programme has achieved optimal blood sugar control in 80% of patients within six months, while partnerships with leading pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer have provided up to 65% discounts on life-saving medications.

Through this partnership, mPharma will continue to drive innovation, improve medicine affordability, and strengthen health systems across West Africa.

