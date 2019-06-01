GSS Begins Trial Census Tomorrow

THE GHANA Statistical Service (GSS) is billed to commence a trial Census night on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in three districts.

According to a statement from the Service, the districts include: Dormaa West in the Bono Region, Bunkprugu in the North East Region and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

In Accra the areas for the trial Census include: Ashiedu Keteke, Ledzokuku, Korley Klottey, Ayawaso West and Okaikoi South, the statement indicated.

It said “this is the reference point for the information to be collected during the trial Census.”

It added that “GSS will enumerate all persons living in the area as part of preparation for the 2020 census.”

BY Melvin Tarlue