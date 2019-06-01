MTN Creates 500,000 JOBS

ETelecommunication Company, MTN Ghana, says it has created more than 500,000 jobs in what it claims is the biggest at the behest of the telecom value chain in the country.

Eric Nsarkoh, Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN, who made the disclosure, stated that the company is expanding its operation in Ghana, where over 230,000 people are already employed doing airtime sales, 120,000 as agents for the mobile money ecosystem, over 12,000 selling sim card and the rest being suppliers and contractors.

Eric Nsarkoh

Speaking at the opening of a new service centre at Kejatia, the focal point of the Central Business District of Kumasi, Mr Nsarkoh noted that the centre, which is an international office-space setup, is to ensure good customer experience.

According to him, the new service centre brings the total to 61 across the country with 42 re-modeled to make retailing experience become a global bench-mark.

He pledged MTN’s commitment to continuously play its significant role in developing the nation’s economy.

Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey Antwi praised the telecommunication company for its role in creating employment in the country.

According to him, MTN infrastructures have made education simpler, indicating that one can sit at the comfort of his home to research and learn.

“Today, with a hand set and internet connection from MTN, you have university before you. With just a click, you will know what is happening at the Harvard University. We are so grateful,” the KMA boss stated.

Mr Assibey asked MTN not to rest on its oars, but strive for excellence by using Ashanti Region as a pivot to advance the business.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi