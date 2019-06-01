‘Your Work Is Advert For Ghana’

President Akufo-Addo admiring Kofi Kingston’s world title‘



President Akufo-Addo has described Kofi Kingston, reigning World Wrestling entertainment champion (WWE), as an inspiration to the youth of Ghana.

He told Kingston when he called on the president at the Jubilee House on Thursday that “I think that this visit will touch the heart of some young people in Ghana who will one day also want to become WWE Champions.”



“I have been following you on DSTV and I am very proud to see you. The work that you are doing and the success that you are having is a very good advertisement for Ghana,” he stated.



The president indicated that looking at the physique of the WWE champion, he felt encouraged that one doesn’t have to be a bodybuilder or weight lifter with huge muscles to succeed in wrestling, adding, “You can be as slim as you and be able to do it and that is very encouraging for other slim people like you.”



Kingston, who is in the country for a-four day, visit expressed appreciation to the president for inviting him home as part of the ‘Year of Return’ initiative.



“I haven’t been back here [Ghana] for 26 years. I was born here in Kumasi and I went to the United States when I was two years old. I came back when I was in 7th grade in 1993 and I haven’t been back since then. It feels amazing to have my feet here on Ghanaian soil,” Kingston said.



He presented to the president on the behalf of the World Wrestling Entertainment, a commemorative WWE championship belt as a token to honour the president.

In return, the president offered his visitor a ‘Year of Return’ scarf.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum