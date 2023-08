Pep Guardiola

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola, is set to miss his team’s next two Premier League matches after having minor back surgery.

In a statement, the club said Guardiola, 52, had been suffering with severe back pain and travelled to Barcelona for an “emergency” operation.

City will travel to Sheffield United on Sunday and host Fulham on September 2 at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is expected to return to duty after the international break.