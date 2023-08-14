Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Launch August 18

A section of attendees at last year’s event

The 11th edition of Ghana’s premier DJ awards ceremony, Ghana DJ Awards, will be launched on Friday, August 18 at MultiChoice Ghana in Abelenkpe, Accra.

Organisers of the long running industry event, Merqury Republic Africa, say the much-anticipated categories for this year’s awards, the theme, the upcoming Pubfest and more will be highlighted at the event.

Headlined by Guinness Ghana, Ghana’s leading total beverage business, the event is primed to cement its status as a cornerstone for the promotion of the art of DJing in Ghana.

A key highlight of this year’s event remains ‘The Pubfest’, powered by Smirnoff, which is a dynamic regional roadshow designed to generate excitement across the country.

The launch event will also highlight the creativity and ingenuity within the world of DJs by acknowledging the infusion of fresh energy and creativity, a reflection of the evolving landscape of music and the diverse tastes of the audience.

The primary objective of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, is to empower and recognise hardworking DJs who make significant contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana and beyond. The launch will also mark the commencement of various activities leading up to the awards ceremony.

The launch is set to draw a host of showbiz personalities, including DJs, representatives from Guinness Ghana, and other notable figures.