Kin-Emson Drops ‘Jole’

Talented Afrobeat/highlife artiste, Emmanuel Dery Forson better known as Kin-Emson, has finally released his eagerly awaited track titled ‘Jole’ to entertain his fans.

Disaab Groove produced ‘Jole’, a catchy Afrobeat song with good rhythm and beat.

The skilled vocalist put a lot of effort into the song, which has all the necessary elements to satisfy Ghana’s music fans.

The song, which hasn’t yet been played on radio, is currently accessible on social media.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song has uplifting and deeply moving lyrics, and it is anticipated to make waves in the music industry.

It is a mid-tempo song with upbeat beats that is appropriate for any social occasion.

Numerous disc jockeys (DJs) who have already listened to the song believe that, with the necessary promotion, ‘Jole’ might become one of the country’s top hits.

The word ‘Jole,’ which in the Ga language means ‘lover,’ serves as the song’s title. Kin-Emson conveys the intense feelings he felt while going through the process of falling in love.

Kin-Emson, who will undoubtedly leave his impact on the Ghanaian music scene, is eager to represent the country in the years to come.

He is anticipated to create a massive album next year thanks to the several successful songs he still has to release throughout the year.

Kin-Emson, who started playing music at an early age, describes himself as a dynamic and adaptable artiste.

After years of practice, ‘Jole’ represents his official entrance into the music business.

The highlife speed of the song is effortlessly complemented by Kin-Emson’s vocals, demonstrating his commitment to his craft.

Looking ahead, Kin-Emson imagines a time when his music transcends national boundaries and cultural barriers to touch the hearts of listeners all over the world.

Kin-Emson intends to share his remarkable talent, distinctive style, and meaningful messages with audiences across the world, with ‘Jole’ serving as the first stop on this grand voyage.

By George Clifford Owusu