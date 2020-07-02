Gunfight In Asante Akyem North NPP

AT LEAST one person has suffered gunshot wounds after a fierce gun battle ensued between two factions in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem North Constituency yesterday.

Supporters of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Andy Appiah Kubi, and former MP for the constituency, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman, allegedly clashed in a bloody fashion in broad daylight.

The two feuding factions were said to be heavily armed so they engaged in a dangerous gun battle.

What sparked the gun battle between supporters of the two top politicians in the hitherto peaceful constituency on Tuesday could not be readily known by DAILY GUIDE, but a source is saying that it might have something to do with the constituency primary contested by the two top party members.

Long-Standing Animosity

According to sources in the area, animosity has existed between Andy Appiah Kubi and Kwadwo Baah Agyeman for some years now, and it has spread to their supporters.

They said the bad blood between the two had deepened after Andy Appiah Kubi won recent NPP parliamentary polls in the area, which Kwadwo Baah Agyeman had said was not recognized by the party because of an injunction placed on the process.

Shooting Incident

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the supporters of the two politicians from nowhere were seen marching through the streets and firing gunshots at opposite directions.

The sporadic gunshots were said to have forced fear-stricken residents to run helter-skelter for cover.

According to sources in the constituency, both sides suffered injuries during the fierce clash. Besides, they alleged that an innocent person was sadly hit by a stray bullet.

It took the timely intervention of the police to calm down the two blood-thirsty factions.

Reports making rounds indicated that the police managed to apprehend and detain some people in connection with the shooting incident.

The traditional leaders in the area were also said to be angry over the shooting incident, so they were planning to meet the two factions yesterday for amicable solution.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi