Gov’t Opening New Covid-19 ICU Centre At Dodowa

Government has announced that a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus will be opened at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, made this known to the media at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

He says the Dodowa treatment centre for coronavirus is 80 percent complete.

He was updating the press on the State of hospitalisation and infrastructure, especially bed capacity for treatment of coronavirus patients.

He says the Ho Centre was 30 percent complete.

According to him, the Pentecost Isolation Centre has a 600 bed-capacity, with only 207 cases or patients at the Centre.

He stated that the Prampram Isolation Centre has 160 beds and is still empty.

He added that bed capacity of 85 beds at Ga East Hospital.

By Melvin Tarlue