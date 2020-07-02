496 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded

Ghana has recorded a total of 496 new cases of coronavirus.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, made this known to the media on Thursday, at a news briefing in Accra.

He says the Greater Accra Region was leading the case count with 209 new cases.

He said out of the new cases in Greater Accra Region,

Okaikwei has 49, Ayawaso West 36, and Ayawaso Central 18.

He says total confirmed cases in Ghana are 18,630.

According to him, 22 cases are severe, eight critical and six persons on ventilator.

Recoveries stand at 14,046, according to the Director General.

By Melvin Talue