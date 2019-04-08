GWAG, Rotary Give To Four Hospitals

Hajia Nana Fatima High (right) handing over the medical equipment to Dr. Mensah Manye, Medical Superintendent Ejura Government Hospital



The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG), USA, in collaboration with Rotary Clubs of Accra-Airport and Airport City, has presented medical equipment worth $300,000 to four hospitals in Ghana.

The equipment included anaesthesia machines, manual resuscitators, sphygmanometres, oxygen trolleys, bedrail sets, suction machines, incubators, defibrillators, oxygen concentrators and infection prevention supplies.

Others were glucometres, stethoscopes, crutches, walkers and walking canes, bear huggers and warmers, wheelchairs, orthopaedic back cushions, medical cart, mayor stands, infant weighing scales, oxygen tanks, mattress units, hospital beds, gloves, as well as wound care, IV infusion and personal hygiene supplies.

Contained in a 40-feet container, the items were distributed to the Ejura Government Hospital, Kwahu Atibie Government Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and Tema General Hospital.

The President of GWAG, Adiza Harruna, revealed that the vision of the group is to support the health system of Ghana as a way of giving back to their motherland.

She said GWAG’s aim is to reduce preventable deaths and support expectant mothers to get basic care, as well as safe delivery.

Madam Harruna further added that the donation was driven by the shared belief that a woman empowered invests her knowledge and resources in her children, family and eventually, her community.

“In four years, we have donated over $400,000 worth of maternity equipment and supplies to 11 government hospitals and we only want to do more. The future looks bright and we are very hopeful of positive outcomes for mothers and babies in underserved communities in Ghana,” she added.

Madam Harruna further disclosed that GWAG would raise funds this month to ship another 40-feet container of medical supplies to support the Akosombo, University of Cape Coast (UCC), Nkaseim, Danfa Healthcare facility and 37 Hospitals.

Hajia Nana Fatima High, Coordinator of GWAG in Ghana, who donated the items on behalf of the association, said some of the supplies would be given to the 37 Military and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals in addition to the four hospitals.

She advised the beneficiary hospitals to properly maintain the supplies to serve their patients and encourage more donors to support the hospitals.

The President of the Accra Airport Rotary Club, Afua Ababio, assured that the club would ensure that the equipment are well utilised and maintained.

She thanked the GWAG for the collaboration, as it helped the club to fulfill its mission of promoting quality healthcare, especially in underserved communities within the country.

Acting Deputy Director of Services, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Reynolds Awuah, who assisted to receive the items on behalf of the health facilities, expressed gratitude to the donors.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri